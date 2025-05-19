Researchers make concerning discovery about health impacts of wildfire smoke — here's what you need to know

We often hear about how wildfires destroy homes and natural landscapes, but there's another less visible threat: the smoke.

A new study of California's 2020 wildfire season suggests that tiny particles in wildfire smoke, called PM2.5, could be linked to a noticeable increase in emergency room visits for mental health concerns.

What's happening?

Researchers looked at over 86,000 ER visits related to mental health during the peak of California's 2020 wildfires. They discovered that for every 10-microgram-per-cubic-meter rise in PM2.5 from wildfire smoke, mental health-related visits jumped by 8%. Depression-related visits rose by 15%, and mood disorders spiked by 29%.

Some groups were hit harder than others. Children, women, Black and Hispanic communities, and people on Medicaid experienced above-average increases. These patterns suggest that smoke exposure could be doing more than irritating lungs — it might also be affecting the brain.

Why is this important?

Thanks to the changing climate, wildfires are becoming more frequent and intense, which means more people are being exposed to smoky air. PM2.5 particles are small enough to travel deep into the body — even into the brain — where they can cause inflammation, disrupt hormones, and potentially impact mental health.

This turns an environmental issue into a pressing public health challenge. Vulnerable groups may face higher risks, and mental health services could see a surge in demand during wildfire seasons.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

What's being done about it?

Healthcare systems are starting to take note. Hospitals are preparing for a rise in mental health needs when smoke levels climb, and public health guidance is beginning to address not just breathing issues, but also emotional and psychological impacts

For individuals, the best defense is staying informed and prepared: track air quality, stay indoors on smoky days, and use air purifiers when possible. On a larger scale, proactive action — from reducing pollution to better managing forests — will be key to reducing the long-term health toll of wildfire smoke.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.