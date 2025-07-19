Youth camp evacuated as wildfire reaches 1,000 acres with 0% containment: 'Several homes that are in the area ... are being threatened'

Officials investigating the fire received reports that the devastating fire was human-caused.

As a wildfire in Bingham County, Idaho, continued to spread, local officials ordered the evacuation of residents and a Latter-day Saints youth camp.

The Lincoln Creek Fire, also known as the Garden Creek Fire, was burning over 1,000 acres and was 0% contained at the time of the evacuation.

What's happening?

As East Idaho News reported, local environmental management issued an evacuation order for area residents.

"We've had several homes that are in the area that are being threatened," said Eric King, fire chief for the Fort Hall Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the county sheriff's office helped evacuate 400 young people from an LDS youth camp. The campers were part of a religious group from Utah and sent out on buses to evacuate for their safety.

Multiple agencies collaborated to fight the fire, utilizing aircraft, fire retardant, and dozers. Officials investigating the fire received reports that the devastating fire was human-caused.

Why are wildfire evacuations important?

Beyond just Idaho, thousands of residents have been ordered to flee their homes recently due to wildfire risks.

Wildfires are also threatening national parks, farms, and ranches as they quickly surge out of control.

Evacuations undoubtedly disrupt people's lives, yet they are crucial to protect populations from the immediate dangers of unpredictable and fast-moving fires. Abnormally hot and dry conditions, combined with strong winds and prolonged droughts, fuel these dangerous wildfires.

With extreme weather events like wildfires becoming more intense and frequent worldwide, adequate warning systems and evacuation protocols are more important now than ever.

What can I do to prepare for wildfires?

Preparing for potential wildfires means understanding the weather patterns in your area and having a plan in place for future emergencies.

Regardless of where you live, it's beneficial to have a go-bag packed with essential items such as important documents, medications, nonperishable food, water, pet supplies, and hygiene products. You can also boost your resilience against wildfires by fireproofing your home by incorporating non-flammable materials and sustainable building materials.

By installing solar panels at home, you can be more self-sufficient when the grid goes down and stay safely at home until you receive evacuation orders.

It's also worth discussing critical climate issues, such as wildlife risks, with the people you love and live near. Raising public awareness about fire risks can encourage others to prepare their own homes and heed evacuation warnings when they come unexpectedly.

