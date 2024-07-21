Over a thousand evacuations ordered as multiple wildfires surge out of control: 'Any new fire will grow very quickly'

The Rancho Fire led to the evacuation of 1,000 people, who were later able to return to their homes while monitoring the ongoing risk.

A Southern California heat wave helped set the table for wildfires that had burned more than 30,000 acres as of July 15.

What's happening?

The area has been at great risk because of dry conditions, and a storm with wind and lightning ignited multiple blazes in Kern and San Luis Obispo Counties, according to The New York Times. The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles "had warned that the heat wave scorching the Western United States would increase the risk of fire and that 'any new fire will grow very quickly,'" the outlet reported.

The fires were mostly contained by July 15. The largest, the Hurricane Fire, burned 12,703 acres and, by July 18, the state department Cal Fire had reported it as 100% contained. The Lost Hills Fire, which quickly grew from 500 acres and scorched 4,032, was put out Monday, the Times reported.

The Rancho Fire led to the evacuation of more than 1,000 people, who were later able to return to their homes while monitoring the ongoing risk. It had burned 9,950 acres and was 98% contained as of Friday, per Cal Fire.

The White Fire forced the evacuation of at least 30 people, according to the Times, and had burned 5,536 acres by Friday, when it was 62% contained, per Cal Fire.

"For the last couple of days we have had thunder cells and dry lightning, with hundreds of down strikes in the county, and each one has the potential to start vegetation fire," Kern County Fire Department spokesperson John Drucker told the Times. "It is burning through a wilderness area."

Why is wildfire monitoring important?

Wildfires can quickly spread and become deadly. They also can damage property and structures, costing the United States hundreds of billions of dollars each year, with particular impacts in California, according to the Joint Economic Committee and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Rapidly rising temperatures are predominantly caused by the burning of dirty energy sources such as gas, oil, and coal. The overheating of our planet has made extreme weather events that contribute to fires more frequent and severe. These weather events include heat waves and droughts but also heavy rains and floods.

In 2022, 87% of wildfires were human-caused, according to the Smokey Bear website. Such reckless and absentminded actions include burning yard waste unsafely, improperly extinguishing campfires, smoking carelessly, and parking a hot vehicle on dry vegetation or allowing it to leak gas or oil, the American Red Cross reports.

Doing yard work with power tools in adverse conditions can be another cause, and utility infrastructure is yet another common source of wildfires, according to the Times.

What's being done about wildfires?

In general, we can prevent wildfires by being vigilant. Educate yourself about the aforementioned risks. Talk to your family and friends. And take action to reduce your consumption of dirty energy and plastic, which contributes to the overheating of Earth.

If you live in a wildfire-prone area, remain aware of conditions and risks. Cal Fire details how to defend your property but also points out when these proactive measures are unsafe.

