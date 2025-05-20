Driver captures funny video of motorcyclist's chaotic run-in with wild turkey: 'Bird woke up and chose violence'

The video shows just what happens when a grumpy turkey gets up close and personal.

A chance encounter between a wild turkey and a motorcyclist at an intersection was caught on camera.

The video, posted to various social media accounts, shows just what happens when a grumpy turkey gets up close and personal.

What's happening?

The video shared by Pubity (@pubity) shows a wild turkey approaching a biker stopped at a red light. Unable to move away, the biker tried to stand his ground and fend off the turkey with his leg.

Unfortunately, this only seemed to embolden the impetuous bird, which tried to find the right angle to attack from. The motorist filming the encounter clearly saw the funny side, as did the commenters. One quipped, "bird woke up and chose violence."

Mirth from aspiring comedians in the comments aside, the viral moment does highlight an important issue about human-animal conflicts.

The causes can include habitat destruction and encroachment and warming temperatures that force animals outside their normal ranges.

Why do testy turkeys matter?

There are about 6.5 million wild turkeys strutting around the United States, quite a remarkable comeback for a species that was on the brink of extinction a century ago, per Environment America.

However, there are some recent signs that the population is declining again, but it's not quite clear why. Experts speaking to the Washington Post believe it's probably a combination of habitat destruction, excessive hunting, and other successful conservation efforts for animals that hunt turkeys.

They occupy an important role in the ecosystem as both predator and prey. They have a varied diet that includes insects, fruits, and seeds. They help disperse seeds and keep insect populations in check. They're also an important food source for many species, including bobcats, coyotes, mountain lions, and owls.

As the video showed, they can get aggressive with people, but turkeys aren't particularly dangerous to humans, as they only weigh about 25 pounds. However, these paltry poultry can be bothersome in other ways.

The adaptability that helped them come back from the brink can be a problem as they quickly grow accustomed to people and cause property damage. The more ornery birds will attack their reflections, raid bird feeders and garbage for scraps, and leave behind droppings.

What can be done about troublesome turkeys?

Like all wild animals, it's best to keep your distance. Of course, if you're stuck at a red light, that's not an option. The biker should have used dominant body language, loud noises, and made himself look bigger, as the state of Massachusetts advises. It's also strongly recommended not to feed wild turkeys and to secure your property.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.