Officials scramble to remove highly intelligent animal wreaking havoc: 'If you don't stay ahead of them, they get ahead of you'

Highly adaptable, these animals have very few predators in the United States.

Feral swine in eastern Kentucky have been causing billions of dollars in damage over the past few years as their population continues to soar.

What's happening?

Wild pigs have become a major problem in the Bluegrass State for landowners and farmers. Eyewitness Fox News WCHS published a report claiming state wildlife officials are taking steps to solve the problem.

Terri Burnjes, a biologist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, says the highly intelligent animals are destroying crops, forests, and water quality while displacing native wildlife and interfering with hunting. Their rooting behavior is also capable of damaging farm equipment and irrigation systems.

They are known to feed on livestock, destroying the livelihoods of farmers who depend on them. Wild pigs are also extremely dangerous, with the ability to transmit diseases to livestock and humans, carrying up to 45 diseases and parasites — some of which are fatal.

Why are wild pigs concerning?

These animals are a true case of hunting gone wild. They were originally brought to the states for sport and food by settlers. Highly adaptable, these animals have very few predators in the United States. As pigs were released or escaped on their own, their population is now estimated at over six million with a presence in 35 states, per the National Invasive Species Information Center.

As reported by the Lexington Herald, they can reach five feet in length, weigh up to 500 pounds, and run speeds of 30 miles per hour. Kentucky Wild Pig Eradication Task Force, dedicated to protecting Kentucky's agriculture, reported that damage from wild pigs in the United States is estimated at $1.5 billion per year.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

When an invasive species takes over a territory it doesn't belong in, there is a devastating ripple effect on the ecosystem. These ecological homewreckers reproduce quickly, causing harm to the environment, the economy, and local populations.

Healthy soil, water, and pollination are all dependent upon native life and rewilding. When that cohesive existence is disrupted by invasive species who "hog" up resources, all hell breaks loose as shown by the wild swine in Kentucky.

Similarly, Japan just eradicated an invasive mongoose species that had been taking over Amami-Oshima Island since 1979. Hawaiʻi is currently battling against a combo of fire ants and coconut rhinoceros beetles, which are major threats to tourism and agriculture.

🗣️ Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What's being done about the growing wild swine population?

The animals are quick learners and very bright. As Burnjes mentions in the YouTube video embedded in the article, pigs are one of the top ten smartest animals, which is why hunting them is incredibly difficult.

Steve Sluss from Johnson County who has dealt with ongoing property damage caused by these pigs was quoted by Eyewitness News, saying, "It's aggravating. If you don't stay ahead of them, they will get ahead of you."

Gunfire only triggers their survival instincts, which is why trapping them is the best method. They can become nocturnal, avoid traps, or vacate the area entirely. Burnjes says the goal is to fully get rid of these pigs within the next five to seven years.

Farmers are encouraged to report wild pigs and take advantage of free removal services offered by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and USDA Wildlife Services. Visit the website or call 1-800-858-1549 for more information.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.