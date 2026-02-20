Scientists issue warning after researching endangered species high in mountains: 'We have got to do a better job'

Experts have called for increased habitat protection efforts to prevent the extinction of wild mountain sheep in North America.

What's happening?

Co-editors Paul R. Krausman and Bill Jex published their findings about mountain sheep in a book called Mountain Sheep in North America, according to a press release.

According to the authors, mountain sheep populations are at risk due to factors like disease and habitat loss. Industrial and human activities, like mining for minerals, can involve habitat alteration that may ultimately lead to destruction. The shifting climate was also cited as a threat.

"We have got to do a better job of letting the public know what the habitat requirements are for these animals, and then having the government stand up and put restrictions on using that habitat," Krausman said, per the release. "Because if we don't have the habitat, we will lose this magnificent species."

Why are protections for endangered species important?

Protecting threatened plant and animal species helps promote biodiversity, which creates healthy ecosystems. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, ecosystems become more vulnerable when habitats and species are lost.

The World Wildlife Fund's 2024 Living Planet Report observed that populations of animal species declined by 73% over a 50-year period. The Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep, a subspecies of mountain sheep, was listed as federally endangered in 1999 with only 125 animals remaining, per the National Park Service. Recovery efforts have since helped increase that number.

Biodiversity is critical for human health, too. Healthy ecosystems provide food security and natural medicines, according to the World Health Organization. In fact, more than half of modern medicines come from natural sources.

What's being done about protecting endangered species?

The authors of Mountain Sheep in North America said public education campaigns, in addition to government restrictions on industrial activity, can help protect mountain sheep habitats, per the release.

Meanwhile, there are some regulations already in place. According to the Endangered Species Coalition, the Endangered Species Act ensures the protection of all endangered or threatened species and assistance with species recovery. The law is credited with saving species like the bald eagle and the gray wolf.

Talking to friends, family, and neighbors about endangered species in your area can help spread the word about the importance of protecting these rare creatures and their habitats, as can donating to dedicated conservation organizations.

