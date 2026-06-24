Doorbell video catches feral mama cat chasing off a coyote to protect her kittens

"He should create a safe space for mama & her babies … The coyote could bring the whole pack next time."

Doorbell video from a San Bernardino County home shows a feral mother cat confronting a coyote that came near her kittens.

What happened?

Ontario resident Eddie Paredes, who said he regularly feeds the stray cat he named Puffy Girl, said she had recently given birth to kittens.

According to KTLA, the coyote went after one of the kittens before Puffy Girl rushed over.

In the footage, the cat reacts immediately, charging at the coyote, tangling with it briefly, and forcing the much larger animal to back off.

KTLA said the Ontario episode followed another recent Southern California case in which cats stood up to coyotes. The day before, in Porter Ranch, another stray cat stepped in during a backyard encounter to protect a fellow cat.

Why does it matter?

In many Southern California neighborhoods, coyotes regularly move through residential areas, creating risks for outdoor pets, feral cats, and other small animals.

Community cats often become familiar fixtures, and people can develop bonds with them, especially when a caregiver like Paredes is already looking out for them.

Human activity and urban expansion are forcing wild animals like coyotes into more residential areas as they seek out food and shelter, ultimately putting themselves, beloved pets, and even people at risk.

What are people saying?

After Puffy Girl's faceoff, Paredes confirmed that both Mama and the kittens appeared to be OK.

In the comment section of WJTV 12's Facebook coverage of the news, users were alarmed by the footage.

"Poor baby, she needs a safe place for her babies and her," said one user.

Another worried commenter wrote, "He should create a safe space for mama & her babies … The coyote could bring the whole pack next time."

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