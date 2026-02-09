Officials issue warning as wild predators encroach on US neighborhoods — here's what's happening

Local officials in Southern California are warning residents to prepare for an influx of wildlife this spring — and one predator in particular.

What's happening?

Experts are urging SoCal residents to prepare for more sightings of coyotes, which are native to the hills across the county, during the breeding season between late January and March.

The area is expected to see more movement as the coyotes seek out mates and food, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Coyotes' diet usually consists of mice, gophers, and rats, which is quite beneficial to humans as they act as a natural pest control. However, in times of need, coyotes will also go after unsecured trash, fallen fruit, small pets, pet food, and even small humans.

In 2022, a coyote attacked a 2-year-old near the Huntington Beach Pier, prompting the police to create the Coyote Management Plan.

Why are coyote sightings important?

Wildlife is already struggling in SoCal, as many habitats have been lost or reduced due to drought. According to ABC News, predators such as coyotes, mountain lions, and bobcats have turned to farms, where they can drink from troughs and prey on livestock.

The SoCal wildfires in 2025 also displaced many species and were estimated to affect the habitats of at least 508 vertebrate species, according to a Forest Service study, moving these animals into neighborhoods with humans.

While coyote populations are not currently struggling, it's important to understand that if humans do not learn to coexist with wildlife, not only could there be more attacks, but the wildlife may look to move elsewhere.

This disrupts the habitats of many species and the local ecosystem, causing food to be overeaten, available habitats to shrink, and the ecosystems to suffer and readjust.

What can I do to help with coyote sightings?

During breeding season, coyotes will become even more territorial and aggressive. Wildlife experts are encouraging locals to learn how to interact safely with wildlife.

Coyotes do not like noise; if you see one, make yourself look larger and make noise to reinforce their natural fear of humans. If you live near coyotes, make sure your trash cans are secured and clear any brush piles, if any, to prevent dens from forming in your yard.

To protect your pets, keep cats indoors as much as possible and walk dogs on a short, non-retractable leash to keep them close.

Lastly, do not interact with the coyotes or stay near them too long. Do not feed them or get close enough to take a photo.

