Child bitten in head as coyote remains on the loose near Toronto after multiple attacks

The incident came just days after another reported coyote bite.

A coyote that bit a young child in the head at a park in Markham remains at large after fleeing the scene into nearby woods.

The attack is the latest in a string of incidents that have unsettled communities near Toronto and renewed concerns about habitat loss causing wildlife encounters in busy suburban areas.

What happened?

York Regional Police were called to Bruce Boyd Parkette in Markham at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a coyote attacked an 8-year-old. The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a Global News report on the incident.

Officers tried to track the animal before it disappeared into a wooded area. The coyote has not been captured, and authorities are urging people in the area to remain cautious.

The incident came just days after another reported coyote bite in Markham. Last week, a coyote bit a 16-year-old girl, and she was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The City of Markham said multiple coyote incidents have now been reported in at least eight parks and green spaces, many of them clustered near McCowan Road and 16th Avenue.

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Why does it matter?

Recent incidents involving children and teens have been reported at multiple parks and green spaces. The incidents come as wildlife encounters remain a challenge in suburban communities where people and animals increasingly share space. As development expands into their natural habitat and disrupts green corridors, animals such as coyotes are more likely to move through backyards, trails, and playgrounds.

When wildlife can access garbage or pet food, animals may become more comfortable around people and are more likely to return. A coyote that loses its fear of humans can become a public safety concern while also putting itself in greater danger, as officials responded.

What's being done?

Police and city officials are urging residents to stay alert while the animal remains on the loose. Officers tried to track the coyote after the latest attack, and public warnings have focused on the cluster of incidents in Markham.

Police advised residents to stay watchful and give wildlife plenty of space.

Officials also stressed that people should not feed coyotes.

Cleaning up trash, keeping food contained, and respecting wildlife boundaries can help lower the risk of future encounters, especially in fast-growing suburban areas where human and animal spaces overlap.

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