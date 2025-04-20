Rescuers raise urgent warning as new law triggers chaotic shift in wild horse behavior: 'It's just dangerous'

"Even the most wild, trained horses are skittish."

Wild horses in Kyle Canyon are being relocated after dangerous human interactions with the animals led to safety concerns, reported Fox5 Vegas.

A herd of seven wild horses, including a new foal, will be removed from the Mt. Charleston area within the next two months due to increasing incidents of locals and tourists getting too close to the animals.

"I didn't think it was getting that bad. It is getting that bad. It's just dangerous," said Kim Donohue, the CEO of Wild Fire's Wild and Free Mustangs, who will take the horses to her rescue in Boulder City.

The removal comes after several concerning incidents where people disregarded wild animal safety. Last year, a horse kicked a young girl in the head. Earlier this month, a boy was also kicked in Kyle Canyon. Social media even captured a man touching a wild horse's face while trying to take a selfie.

The problem has been exacerbated because people continue to feed the wild horses, making them comfortable around humans and causing them to approach vehicles on the road.

Donohue witnessed this behavior firsthand when she visited Kyle Canyon to assess the situation. She saw horses approaching stopped cars and sticking their heads inside vehicles to beg for food.

"The horses are running into traffic. People going 80 miles an hour in a 35 and horses were running out to traffic so they can stick their heads into the car and beg," she explained to Fox5 Vegas.

Proper wildlife etiquette protects animal welfare and human safety. Approaching wild horses, no matter how docile they may appear, puts both people and animals at risk of injury or worse.

"Even as a horse person, you don't touch a wild animal. You don't go too close to a wild animal. It's dangerous. Even the most wild, trained horses are skittish," Donohue said.

The rescue team is waiting for the foal to get a bit older before safely transporting the herd to Boulder City. Because the rescue operates on donations, those interested in supporting can find information on their social media accounts.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



