Wild hogs rip through Florida neighborhood, tearing up model-home lawns

Wild hogs are more than just a landscaping nuisance.

Torn-up lawns have become a headache for people in Seven Pines, where residents say wild hogs are roaming the fast-growing Jacksonville, Florida, neighborhood and stirring fears about safety.

What's happening?

Part of the lawn damage around the model homes has already been covered with fresh sod, but neighbors recently told News4JAX that they had seen several wild hogs moving through Seven Pines.

Set in southeastern Jacksonville, Seven Pines is surrounded by land that is still largely undeveloped. Residents think the animals are coming out of the nearby woods before entering the neighborhood.

Seven Pines gets its name from the seven Skinner brothers and pine trees once associated with the property, which has long been tied to the Skinner family, a major Jacksonville landowning family. With the sightings continuing, the development team has alerted residents and started placing traps near the wooded edge.

Why does it matter?

Wild hogs are more than just a landscaping nuisance. According to News4Jax, Florida wildlife officials say wild hog behavior can be erratic and dangerous, particularly when the animals feel threatened or are with piglets.

Hogs can root through yards, destroy sod, and create hazards. As housing development expands into land that was once mostly open or wooded, animals and people are more likely to cross paths.

In Seven Pines, that overlap is unfolding as a growing residential community takes shape.

What's being done?

To address the problem, the development team has warned residents and is placing traps along the wooded sections that neighbors believe the hogs are using to enter Seven Pines.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials recommend that people avoid approaching or feeding wild hogs. They also advise keeping pets indoors or on a leash if hogs are nearby.

Homeowners can also make their properties less appealing to wild animals by securing trash and not leaving pet food outside. If a hog appears aggressive or creates a dangerous situation, residents should report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

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