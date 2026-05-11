Feral hogs invade Florida neighborhoods, deal millions of dollars in damage

"It's an issue you fix for the year and then they come back."

Feral hogs are once again tearing through Florida neighborhoods, uprooting lawns and providing unwanted landscaping.

Edgewater city leaders discussed the issue at a meeting on May 4, with concern centered on the Florida Shores area, per Fox 35 Orlando.

According to officials, the problem has persisted for years, but ongoing development is pushing the animals closer to homes, making the clashes harder for communities to ignore.

Residents have said the hogs dig beneath grass and landscaped areas while searching for food, leaving behind churned-up soil and expensive repairs. That has made the issue especially pressing for homeowners already dealing with regular upkeep costs, who are now facing repeated damage from wildlife moving into residential spaces.

Edgewater leaders said the problem is familiar but difficult to fully solve. Mayor Diezel Depew said feral hogs have been a nuisance in the community for generations, and officials believe the loss of wooded habitat is contributing to more neighborhood encounters.

"They tear yards up, they tear any kind of landscaping our residents have in areas, and they could create a nuisance," Depew said.

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In other words, as concrete replaces natural areas, the animals are being funneled into yards.

The scale of the issue extends far beyond one city. Fox 35 Orlando cited the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which said feral hogs live in every Florida county and cause millions in damage each year.

For residents, the impacts are immediate: damaged landscaping, repair bills, and the stress of not knowing when the hogs will return.

But the broader setback extends beyond damaged lawns. Invasive animals, such as feral hogs, can undermine efforts to create healthier, more resilient communities by damaging green spaces. They also force local governments to spend time and money responding to destruction instead of investing in long-term improvements that benefit everyone.

Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger said some yard features may draw hogs, such as newly mowed grass, bug activity, and acorns dropped by oak trees.

Police said officers and animal control can review resident complaints and, if necessary, call in a trapper, according to Fox 35 Orlando. A trapper is set to start in the Oak Trail and South Air Park areas and remain there for roughly 30 days.

"It's difficult to get rid of them," Geiger said. "It's an issue you fix for the year and then they come back, but residents need a solution and we will give that to them."

While the nuisance may be longstanding, city officials are moving forward with efforts to respond as residents seek relief from the repeated destruction.

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