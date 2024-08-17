Video captures careless influencers in restricted area at national park: 'We saw someone … reporting the incident'

"We don't know who they are."

What's someone to do when they see others not respecting the rules?

On Instagram, a clip posted to the account Ajit Thapa (@ajit_thapa) captures a social media influencer invading the restricted area that is designated for wildlife natural habitats at the General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park.

"This is at the Sherman Tree. We don't know who they are but we saw someone reaching out and reporting the incident to the park ranger nearby," the original poster wrote in the comments of the video.

In the clip, the influencers climb over the fence after taking a few photos as national park visitors express disappointment at the disregard for park rules. The clip ends with the photographer then filming a video in front of the visitors.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are natural wonders, but the combined park unit has faced some unfortunate issues due to human impact.

One hiker recently shared their troubling discovery deep in the woods at Sequoia National Park, revealing photos of carvings on trees, litter, and even a mylar balloon stuck in a tree. These signs of impact show threats to the delicate ecosystems and wildlife that the park is working hard to protect. They are a reminder of the importance of following guidelines and respecting nature to ensure these beautiful places remain pristine for future generations.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Sequoia is famous for being the home of the General Sherman Tree, described here by the National Park Service, which is said to be the largest tree on earth by volume.

Last year, the National Park Service recorded over 325.5 million recreational visits to the 63 parks in the United States, which was 13 million more than in 2022, per Business Insider.

A warming planet has had significant impacts on national parks, causing major changes to their iconic features and ecosystems. For example, increased average temperatures are driving events like melting glaciers in Montana's Glacier National Park, rising sea levels threatening to inundate Everglades National Park, and more intense wildfires in Yosemite National Park.

If you're planning a visit to Sequoia, remember to follow the National Park Service's advice: pay close attention to your surroundings, adhere to signs and regulations, and always practice the golden rule of nature — "Leave no trace." By doing so, you can help preserve the park's beauty and its vital ecosystems.

"Lots of incredibly special places are now closed to the public because of destructive and disrespectful visitors like this," wrote one Instagram user.

"Yikes," commented another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.