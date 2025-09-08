Terrifying video shows wild animal ambushing motorcyclist and young son: 'Always thought they were afraid of us'

A family motorcycle ride in India took an unexpected detour into chaos when a wild boar decided to charge at the dad's bike.

What's happening?

A TikTok video shared by The Straits Times (@straitstimes) depicted the shocking encounter between a wild boar and a man riding his motorcycle in India.

In the clip, the animal rammed into the rider, knocking him off balance and attacking him.

The man's 8-year-old son, who was riding alongside him, managed to escape as a bystander intervened to chase the boar away.

Though the man was able to stand up on his own, reports note he suffered serious injuries and went to be treated at a hospital. His young son was unharmed, but the video still shocked social media users.

"This is the second video now that I have seen of a wild boar attacking someone," said one commenter. "I always thought they were afraid of us, apparently not."

Why are animal encounters like this concerning?

While wild boars are generally shy, increasing human-wildlife encounters in certain parts of India highlight the growing risk that arises when urban sprawl begins to overlap with animal habitats.

Wild boars, which once roamed relatively undisturbed, are now forced into closer contact with people as their natural habitats shrink or fragment.

Boars can be aggressive, especially when threatened or startled, and attacks often lead to severe injuries.

These volatile situations, where startled animals lash out, often lead to devastating consequences for humans.

At the same time, animals themselves face injury or death when they're treated as intruders rather than displaced wildlife, making these collisions a lose-lose outcome of unchecked human sprawl.

What's being done about encounters with wild animals?

Authorities in several regions of India have rolled out awareness campaigns to help residents avoid conflicts with wild animals.

Their tips include staying calm, avoiding confrontation with the animals, and reporting sightings to local wildlife officials.

On a larger scale, conservation groups have called for more effective land-use planning to reduce habitat loss and create safer zones for wildlife.

For individuals, staying alert in rural or forest-adjacent areas, traveling in groups, and giving animals space can help reduce the risk of dangerous run-ins.

