Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourists' reckless behavior near dangerous animal: 'What not to do'

A video of tourists exiting their vehicles to get a better look at a wild animal has sparked outrage online.

The popular touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account shared the video, which showed a number of cars pulled over on the shoulder of a road so that people could get a better view of a wild bear.

The video was captioned, "What NOT to do when visiting the Rockies of Alberta."

People rushed to the comments to give their take on the tourists' behavior.

"Do people really need to be told why this is a terrible idea?" asked one dumbfounded commenter.

"What is wrong with people?" questioned another.

Experts have long cautioned tourists to keep their distance from wildlife for the safety of people, pets, and wildlife alike.

According to the National Park Service, tourists should stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife and 100 yards from predators such as wolves and bears.

"When you visit national parks, you are entering animals' habitat and should behave like a polite guest," urged the agency's website. "In fact, the safety and health of wildlife depends on the thoughtful choices park visitors make."

If humans get too close to wildlife, the animals might injure themselves trying to escape. Additionally, animals can catch fatal diseases from people and their pets, the NPS warned.

Humans who get too close to wildlife are also putting themselves at risk. An animal that feels threatened might be prompted to attack.

"Although many wildlife appear tame, they are not," said the NPS website.

Still, tourists have continued to ignore these warnings, often in an attempt to get that perfect shot for social media.

For example, one group traveling by car in Colorado learned the hard way not to mess with a wild elk.

In a similar instance of tourists behaving poorly around wildlife, people were spotted pulling over to get an up-close shot of a wild bison, putting themselves and the animal at risk.

