Traveler sparks outrage after sharing video of disturbing tourist attraction: 'More people need to see this'

A TikTok warned people to be careful when traveling to avoid accidentally partaking in animal cruelty.

One of the most incredible parts of traveling is seeing the amazing wildlife that you can't see at home. Sadly, some individuals prioritize a quick buck over the life and welfare of wild animals.

TikTok user Fit Nexus (@fitnexus_au_lifestyle) captured an example of this exploitation, documenting the cruel treatment of an elephant in Bali.

The video showed an elephant with seats attached on its back for tourists to ride on. A local man sat on the creature's head and used a sharp tool, known as a bullhook, to jab the sensitive skin around the elephant's ears and eyes.

The charity In Defence of Animals describes bullhooks as "weapons whose sole purpose is the abuse and intimidation of captive animals."

Animal cruelty is always horrific, but it's made even more nefarious when packaged as a protective measure for animals. The OP claimed in the video that the area was described as an "elephant sanctuary" to appeal to kind-hearted individuals but that it actually only existed to scam tourists.

Overall, when traveling, it's best to leave wild animals alone. If you do want to support their conservation, make sure to do extensive research into sanctuaries, and avoid companies that offer experiences such as riding elephants, taking selfies with wild cats, or performing animals.

The idea of having a once-in-a-lifetime experience with an exotic creature can seem appealing, but it's important to consider how these events are made possible without subjugating, entrapping, or abusing these captive animals.

Tourists prove time and again that they're willing to put the lives of themselves and others at risk just to get a picture, from stopping in the middle of the road for a selfie with an elk to climbing over a log above dangerous water rapids.

However, the more that people call out the harmful actions of tourists and organizations greenwashing their destructive businesses, the closer we'll be to seeing these terrible animal experiences get shut down.

"Anywhere that you can ride elephants = cruelty," one TikToker commented.

"More people need to see this!" another added.

"As long as tourists will pay, these awful places will exist," a third remarked.

