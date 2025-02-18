Resident calls out ridiculous trend spotted on nature walk: 'This infuriates me'

"Sometimes I wonder if they think..."

"Why, dog people?" is how one Redditor captioned a picture of bagged dog poop that an owner left on the street.

The question is more than fair. Why take the time to wrap up your dog's waste and not even throw the plastic bag in the garbage can? You've done the least pleasant part in picking up your pet's present, so why not go all the way?

According to a 2022 study, over 415 billion dog poop bags are disposed of globally every year, which represents up to 1.23 million tons. In the U.S., dogs are creating 10.6 million tons of poop annually — an environmental footprint that is not negligible.

Not only can leaving feces on the ground facilitate the spread of bacteria and microorganisms that they contain — putting humans at risk of catching diseases like salmonella — but dog waste also contributes to water pollution, The Conversation reports.

In the case presented on Reddit, the issue is not so much the potential parasites but the plastic bag used to wrap up the feces.

Indeed, it will gradually break into microplastics, which eventually find their way into our environment and body. From seabirds' stomachs to the Arctic air to the human brain to the top of Mount Everest, there is no place where microplastics won't go.

Finally, know that leaving dog poop and other litter in the open air can threaten the life of wild animals, such as foxes and voles.

The members of r/mildlyinfuriating were, just like the name of their subreddit group, mildly infuriated.

"Some like having a dog but don't like the responsibilities that come with ownership," one Redditor said. "They probably wouldn't throw a bottle, can, or bag on the streets or sidewalk but are too good to actually carry around and dispose of their dog's s***."

"Sometimes I wonder if they think the city has a squad of bagged-poop-gatherers patrolling constantly," another commented.

A third user explained how one day, on a trail forbidden to dogs, they had counted more than 60 bags of poop over just one mile.

"As a dog person, this infuriates me too," another said.

Many people enjoy the purity of the great outdoors, so no one should ever feel entitled to spoil the connection that others may experience with nature by leaving behind plastic waste and other toxic products.

Here, you will find a list of dog-friendly national parks in the U.S., and for more advice on how to take care of your pet in the most environmentally friendly ways, check TCD's advice in the Pets section here.

