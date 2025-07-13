Experts celebrate first-ever birth of vulnerable species in wildlife reserve: 'We're incredibly proud'

"We're not just here to showcase animals."

British conservationists celebrated a major win recently with the birth of an endangered species of deer, per the BBC.

The Watatunga Wildlife Reserve in Norfolk is more than a destination for nature-centric tourism — the organization maintains a highly visible focus on sustainability and conservation, describing itself as "passionate about restoring, nurturing and sharing nature's ecosystems."

"Our purpose-built wildlife reserve has been … brought to you by our conservation-obsessed team and with principles of sustainable tourism running throughout," its website boasts.

Clearly, the reserve's "conservation-obsessed" label is accurately applied.

In June, a male white-lipped deer calf arrived to much fanfare, the first of its kind to be born in England. The species is native to parts of China and Tibet and has long been deemed vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Molly Ruder is the Watatunga Wildlife Reserve's operations manager. She explained that the reserve is one of three locations in the United Kingdom where white-lipped deer live and that just 69 exist in Europe's "captive population."

Ruder characterized the deer calf's arrival as part and parcel of Watatunga's mission and purpose. "This is what Watatunga is all about, creating the conditions for wildlife to behave naturally and thrive," she said. "We're not just here to showcase animals; we're actively working toward the long-term future of species that many people may never have heard of.

"... To see the very first calf born here in Norfolk, in a naturalistic setting that mirrors their wild habitat, is something we're incredibly proud of."

White-lipped deer populations have dipped an estimated 30% in recent decades, a circumstance primarily attributed to poaching, human activity, deforestation, and habitat loss.

Watatunga heralded the deer calf's arrival with a blog post June 25. The reserve said that in addition to being "adorable," the newborn "represents a milestone in conservation and a step forward for a species that desperately needs our help."

The reserve disclosed that another female white-lipped deer in its care is expected to give birth imminently.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.