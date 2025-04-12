  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists issue warning over threats facing newly discovered creatures: 'Literally running out of space'

by Cody Januszko
"One catastrophic event could wipe them out entirely."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Two new species of frogs were recently discovered in Australia. They are types of Whirring Tree frogs, native to Eastern Australia's moist, cool, upland environment. 

Both have similar appearances — bodies that are bright, brownish-yellow with patches of red behind their legs.

However, as Phys.org reported, these frogs may not be able to adapt to the demands of our changing planet. 

Since the frogs show no evidence of adaptation to warming climates, the journal Zootaxa issued an immediate conservation warning for the frogs. 

What's happening?

University of Newcastle emeritus professor Michael Mahony said, "The frogs are literally running out of space. Isolated on mountaintops, with climate models predicting warmer and drier conditions, they have nowhere left to go."

The Eungella Whirring Frog, one of the two newly discovered species, lives only within about a 20-kilometer area in the Eungella Mountain Range of North Queensland. The Atherton Whirring Frog lives hundreds of kilometers away in a similarly elevated rainforest. 

The Eungella Whirring Frog is among Australia's frogs with the shortest inhabitable range. As Luke Price, the lead author of the paper, noted, "Species confined to such tiny areas face immense risks — from wildfires to pollution events. One catastrophic event could wipe them out entirely." 

The Atherton Whirring Frog's inhabitable range is only slightly larger.

Why is frog conservation important?

Conserving the habitats of these frogs is crucial to preserving their existence. The continued warming of the planet will damage these cool, moist environments and force the frogs into extinction.

On a broader scale, the loss of biodiversity negatively impacts food systems. As we lose species and harm the environment, the ecosystem's food webs get thrown out of balance.

Beyond this, a warming climate means more severe weather patterns, rising sea levels, and increased wildfires. These environmental threats will have a variety of other effects on our health and economy.

What's being done about these whirring frogs?

Since the frogs are at their adaptive limits, conservation efforts are needed. These frogs are another indicator that we need to protect vulnerable species from the devastation of climate change

Conservation work has made significant, positive strides to protect wildlife. A study last year in Anthropocene found that these endeavors were paying off. For example, their numbers showed a 45% improvement in biodiversity. 

On an individual species level, there is also a lot to celebrate. Recently, rare black wolves were spotted in a forest in Poland. In Thailand, a cloud leopard was spotted with a young cub. In the ocean, the Mediterranean monk seal is also making a comeback. 

Conservation work is a group effort. Together, we can help protect many species of plants and animals from the dangers of climate change.

