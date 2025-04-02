Park rangers stunned after trail camera captures stunning glimpse of rare species: 'Never seen anything like this'

These motion-activated cameras allow scientists to monitor wildlife without disturbing them.

While park rangers in Thailand were reviewing footage from a camera tucked deep in the forest, they spotted something they didn't expect to see.

The cameras had been set up in Kaeng Krachan National Park to keep an eye on banteng, a type of endangered wild cattle. Instead of the cattle, though, the video showed a rare clouded leopard walking through the trees — with a young cub close behind.

As reported by Miami Herald, the cub appears to be around 6 to 8 months old, which is a strong sign that this part of the forest is healthy enough to support breeding. According to the most recent data as of 2023, fewer than 10,000 clouded leopards remain in the wild worldwide, although due to their elusive nature it is difficult to know exactly.

"Extremely exciting," said Park Chief Mongkol Chaipukdee in the Bangkok Post.

Clouded leopards are tree-dwelling cats known for the cloud-like markings on their fur. They're also considered vulnerable due to habitat loss and fragmentation, which is why moments like this are so important. Seeing not just one but two together means conservation efforts in the area may be working.

Trail cameras have become a valuable tool for researchers trying to track rare animals. These motion-activated cameras allow scientists to monitor wildlife without disturbing them. According to the World Wildlife Fund, they provide data on species' locations, population sizes, and interactions, including how they're doing around people or farm animals. That kind of info helps guide what steps to take next and whether efforts to protect them are actually working.

When top predators are spotted in the wild (especially with their young) it usually means the larger ecosystem is doing well. That's good news for our wildlife, but it's also good news for nearby communities that rely on healthy forests for clean water, food, and other essentials.

Other endangered animals are making a comeback, too. In Nebraska, the American burying beetle saw its first population bump in decades, and in New Jersey, bald eagles and ospreys, once nearly gone, are now nesting by the hundreds.

"Wow just stunning," one person commented on the park's Facebook video.

"May the mother and baby survive safely and fulfill their role in nature completely," another commenter said as translated from Thai.

"Very beautiful. I have never seen anything like this," added a third commenter in Thai.

