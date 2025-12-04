Experts issue warning after concerning series of incidents involving whales: 'Our current safeguards are not enough'

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported a spike in whale entanglements off the coast of California in 2024. Now, scientists and biologists are worried about what might happen this year.

What's happening?

As Phys.org detailed, 95 whale entanglements were recorded in 2024 — up from 64 in 2023.

This concern arises amid budget and staffing cuts and the federal government shutdown, which affected NOAA's workforce. These issues have made it difficult to enforce compliance with the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

The outlet reported that Gib Brogan, a senior scientist with advocacy group Oceana, said: "This report paints a clear picture: Our current safeguards are not enough."

When whales get trapped in plastic fishing nets and gear, it can wrap around their mouths, bodies, and tails, making it difficult to eat or swim.

Why does whale entanglement matter?

Without the necessary resources, NOAA may struggle to protect marine life from getting stuck in fishing gear. It is also the only organization overseeing rescue crew training, Phys.org reported.

Per the outlet, Dr. Alissa Deming of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center said: "When it goes quiet, our nation's ability to protect marine animals and understand what's happening in our oceans is seriously compromised."

Whales provide many benefits to humans, from tourism to cultural value. The Marine Mammal Commission explained that they contribute to "ecosystem services," which is when people benefit from a healthy planet through tourism, economic growth, food, and more.

Recent studies have also shown that whales play an important role in reducing carbon pollution that harms human health. For example, the United Nations Environment Programme reported that one study found that a whale can sequester around 36 tons of carbon dioxide over its lifetime.

What's being done to protect the whales?

Many organizations are working to address the issue of whales and other sea animals becoming entangled in fishing gear. Some scientists are using drones to monitor whales. In other places, government officials are enforcing speed limits for boats in protected areas.

Additionally, the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation emphasizes the need to identify areas where whales are at risk of entanglement, remove old gear from the water, and increase disentanglement training.

Funding and support for NOAA are also vital to marine mammal safety. "When we think about the solution to end species endangerment and protect biodiversity," said biologist Dave Bader, per Phys.org, "we need NOAA at all stages to have robust support."

