City residents urged to stay alert as wild animals roam crowded public spaces: 'More active in the spring'

Maybe it was just looking to score a deal at Macy's. A wild scene unfolded April 11 in West Hartford, Connecticut, where a black bear tore through a mall parking lot and approached an entrance.

What's happening?

The animal had been spotted in a tree near Westfarms Mall, and wildlife officials could not get it to come down (they fired a paintball gun at the tree), USA Today reported. So, they hit the tree with a stick. That's when the bear made a break for it.

It ran to a tree next to the building and stood behind it momentarily as three people dashed into the department store. With at least three others in hot pursuit, it stormed past the entrance and through some landscaping toward a group of people.

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson Will Healey said Environmental Conservation Police and Wildlife Division staff chased the yearling into the woods.

Why is this important?

Bear sightings and conflicts with humans in Connecticut are increasing, according to the DEEP, mostly due to easily accessible food. But this is happening all over with coyotes, alligators, and other wild animals. Human population growth, habitat destruction, and resource shortages caused by rising global temperatures may be contributing to the problem.

"With the winter denning season now over, bears become more active in the spring," Healy told USA Today.

Bears can be attracted by birdseed, pet food, and trash, and if they eat these and other human-associated fare on a regular basis, they will become comfortable around people and associate humans, homes, and businesses with food.

"Food-conditioned bears pose a greater risk to public safety and often cause more property damage to houses, cars, pets, and livestock," DEEP stated. They are also more likely to be euthanized to prevent dangerous interactions.

What's being done about bear-human encounters?

DEEP says to never feed bears and to keep bird feeders and other food sources, such as trash cans, inaccessible from late March through November. Barbecue grills and compost piles with meat or fruit scraps are also problematic. Pets should be supervised when outside and leashed.

If you see a bear, go inside. If it approaches you, "go on the offensive — shout, wave your arms, and throw sticks or rocks."

