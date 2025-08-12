Officials confirm dozens infected as nations see uptick in illness: '80% of ... cases are asymptomatic'

The geographical distribution of the virus "appears quite different" compared to previous years' trends.

Southern Italy has confirmed 32 cases of West Nile virus, including two deaths, in 2025 as southern Europe sees a spike in this mosquito-borne illness.

What's happening?

Most of Italy's cases have been in the Latina province, which is situated about 60 miles south of Rome. The country's national health institute (ISS) stated that "the epidemiological trend is in line with that of previous years," while the geographical distribution of the virus "appears quite different," according to Euronews, which reported on the announcement.

As of July 30, five European countries had reported human cases of West Nile virus, per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control: Bulgaria, France, Greece, Italy, and Romania.

"Greece reported human West Nile virus infections in three new regions, Italy in seven new regions, and Romania in one new region, compared to the previous week," the organization stated. "The highest number of cases (43) has been reported in Latina province in Italy."

Why is this news important?

"Let us remember that 80% of West Nile infection cases are asymptomatic and the risk of serious consequences is greater for the most fragile people," Teresa Palamara, director of ISS's infectious diseases department, said, per Euronews.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most symptomatic individuals experience minor issues such as headache, weakness, and gastrointestinal symptoms. However, some people — less than 1% — develop neuroinvasive disease, which typically causes more severe health concerns, including meningitis, encephalitis, or acute flaccid myelitis.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

West Nile virus, like many other mosquito-borne illnesses, is a growing concern as our planet continues to overheat. According to the World Mosquito Program, extreme climate and weather patterns such as droughts, heat waves, floods, and rainfall could help mosquitoes breed and widen their ranges, even spreading their viruses in higher altitudes and latitudes.

We're already seeing this play out in places such as Finland, where scientists recently discovered a mosquito species that had never been recorded in the country. And one recent study found that several mosquito species' populations are set to expand their ranges in the Americas soon.

What's being done about mosquito-borne diseases?

To prevent the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases, the World Health Organization recommends that people take protective measures to avoid being bitten. These include wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent on clothing and skin, using window and door screens, and using mosquito nets for baby cots and carriers.

Many communities across the globe are also attempting to cull mosquito populations to protect residents from disease. For instance, officials in one Florida county are using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes. One neighborhood in the Philippines is even paying residents to bring in any mosquitoes they can wrangle.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.