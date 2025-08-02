Officials issue warning as elderly man contracts dangerous mosquito-borne disease: 'That's a big one'

One New York county reported its first case of West Nile virus in six years, and mosquitoes carrying the more deadly Eastern equine encephalitis have been detected.

What's happening?

Onondaga County in New York recently announced that an elderly man had contracted West Nile virus, making it the first case of this disease there since 2019, according to WRVO.

While he is now recovering at home, officials say the bigger concern is the potentially deadly EEE, which was discovered in mosquitoes in one town.

Additionally, the news outlet reported that officials are concerned about finding disease-carrying mosquitoes earlier than usual this year.

Why are mosquito-borne illnesses concerning?

Most people who contract West Nile virus will experience no symptoms or very mild ones, according to the CDC.

Still, older people and those with other risk factors like diabetes are at heightened risk, according to Onondaga County's health commissioner Dr. Katie Anderson.

"That's a big one," she told WRVO. "And that was the case in the individual who has West Nile and was sick with symptoms in our county. Eastern equine encephalitis tends to cause a little bit more fear and concern, because the outcomes can be more severe, they can be more fatal."

EEE is relatively rare, but it results in death for 30% of infected individuals, per the CDC.

While Anderson attributed the county's earlier-than-usual mosquito season to its wet spring and current hot and humid conditions, Onondaga County is not alone in this trend. For instance, Massachusetts residents are advised to stay vigilant after the state discovered its first West Nile-carrying mosquitoes two weeks earlier than last year.

And Connecticut officials have warned residents that mosquitoes that can carry several illnesses, including dengue, are expected to spread farther and faster than usual across the state in 2025.

These shifts are in part due to a warming world, which is helping mosquitoes expand their ranges and extend their active seasons.

What's being done about mosquito-borne illnesses?

Anderson is encouraging central New Yorkers to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using bug spray containing DEET and clearing standing water from their property.

Plus, many communities are working to reduce mosquito populations to help protect citizens. For instance, officials in one Florida county are using X-rays to eliminate disease-carrying invasive mosquitoes.

