Health authorities sound alarm following season's first reported transmission of dangerous illness: 'Remember to protect yourselves'

West Nile, a sometimes-severe virus transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes, is on the rise across the country.

As more cities in the southern U.S. report cases of the West Nile virus, authorities are finding growing cause for concern regarding the vector-borne illness during the upcoming summer months.

What's happening?

West Nile, a sometimes-severe virus transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes, is on the rise across the country, with cases popping up in Houston, San Diego, Mobile County, Alabama, and Winnebago County, Illinois, among other locations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2024 saw nearly 1,500 new West Nile cases in the U.S.

Since mosquito season typically runs from May through November, according to The Independent, it's time to start taking mosquito precautions, as the heat and moisture of these warmer months create ideal breeding grounds for these insects.

"As we head into the summer months, we remind our community members to enjoy the outdoors but remember to protect themselves and their families from mosquito-borne illnesses," said Courtney Standlee, the interim director of the Mosquito and Vector Control Division of Harris County Public Health in Texas, per The Independent.

Why is West Nile concerning?

Symptoms of the virus range from fever and headache to eventual encephalitis, meningitis, paralysis, coma, or death, but what's more concerning may be the fact that West Nile is often asymptomatic, allowing its effects to slip by virtually undetected. Unfortunately, there's no cure for West Nile, but rest, fluids, and over-the-counter symptom relief can go a long way before the virus's effects become serious.

As global temperatures continue to rise as a result of planet-overheating carbon pollution, the muggy environments in which mosquitoes tend to thrive are also expanding, making vector-borne illnesses like West Nile more of a threat. While not all mosquitoes carry infections, and although West Nile can't easily spread from human to human, any surge in mosquito populations can increase the prevalence of the virus.

What's being done about West Nile?

According to The Independent, prevention is the best cure for the West Nile virus, which means taking steps to deter mosquitoes from landing a bite in the first place.

"Tip empty standing water, toss any stagnant water, and take action by using mosquito repellent, treating standing water with larvicides, turning off outdoor or leaky faucets, putting screens on doors and windows, and wearing long pants, sleeves, and socks," the article recommended.

In the long run, however, mitigating the effects of carbon pollution on our climate is the only way to ensure that mosquito populations don't breed uncontrolled. At the local level, you can take more eco-conscious measures by installing clean energy power alternatives in your home or opting for public transportation.

