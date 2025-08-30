Good Samaritan devastated after learning cause of seemingly injured bird's suffering: 'We always want what's best'

"We know this is not the outcome we would hope for."

Whether you're a trained wildlife expert or just someone with a big heart, it's never easy to see a distressed animal that's in obvious pain. For Leanne Grubb, attempting to rescue an injured American crow in need of help was the least that she could do.

As reported by NBC 4, Grubb was enjoying a day off when she was called in by her coworkers at an architecture firm in Columbus, Ohio. A few people had witnessed what appeared to be a crow struggling on the ground outside the office. So Grubb teamed up with one other person to gently place the injured bird inside a box.

Once the bird was secured, Grubb traveled to the Ohio Wildlife Center, a nearby animal hospital, in the hopes of getting the best care for the crow. When she arrived, she was informed that a number of crows had previously been brought in with West Nile virus.

"We all thought for sure the bird had a broken wing, but I guess the virus can make it seem like some other problem," Grubb said.

Despite Grubb's best efforts, she was eventually contacted by the wildlife center with unfortunate news.

"I'm reaching out with sorrowful news that the American Crow you presented to Ohio Wildlife Center's hospital did not survive," the center wrote in an email.

"As soon as you passed them off into our care, the patient received a rehabilitation assessment and exam by our dedicated veterinary team. Due to the extent of the injuries, the best support for this animal was humane euthanasia. We know this is not the outcome we would hope for, but we always want what's best for the animal that is suffering," added the center.

West Nile virus in birds can cause a wide range of symptoms, but in most cases, the central nervous system is directly affected. This can lead to a loss of coordination, weakness, and in some birds, the inability to fly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, birds like crows and jays have been known to be especially vulnerable to the illness, often leading to a number of fatal cases.

If you find a sick or injured wild animal, the best course of action is to contact a licensed wildlife center or your local animal control agency. It is often recommended not to feed or give water to the animal, as this can be harmful depending on the extent of the injury. If there are no other options and it is safe to do so, wear protective gloves and place the animal in a ventilated box lined with soft material in a quiet, dark place until professional help can arrive.

