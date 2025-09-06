Officials sound alarm over troubling trend as dangerous fish invades popular beach: 'An increase in the number of incidents'

Officials from England are asking beachgoers to exercise caution as rising temperatures have caused one of the nation's only venomous fish to expand its geographical range.

What's happening?

The weever fish, a small, venomous fish native to the U.K. coastline, has been moving its way farther north.

The Sunderland Echo reported that, just before the nation's bank holiday in August, officials warned there had been a considerable rise in weever fish in northeast England — a region that includes cities like Newcastle and Sunderland — and in the number of people being stung by the fish.

The warning was issued by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, which said those northeast beaches had "seen an increase in the number of incidents involving weever fish this summer."

Weever fish are small, only growing up to a few inches in length, and spend most of their time buried in the sand. They have a spiny back that can poke holes in people's feet if stepped on, and their dorsal fin can inject venom.

Although the weever fish is not considered an invasive species in the U.K., its presence in northeast England is so new and its expansion so rapid in the area that the Echo referred to its presence as "an invasion".

Why is the spread of weever fish concerning?

Typically, weever fish hadn't thrived in northern waters, as the climate was too cold for them. But as human-created pollution causes our planet to warm — including our oceans — all sorts of animals are finding their way to new locations and bringing new threats with them.

For further proof, consider the mosquito. Labelled as the Earth's deadliest animal because of the diseases it can carry, species typically suited to warm weather conditions are now surviving for longer in new locations.

As the planet breaks heat records on a near-annual basis, these insects are finding new areas that are habitable.

What's being done about weever fish?

Officials urge anyone spending time at an English beach to take extra caution when walking in the water, especially in shallow, sandy areas.

"If stung, soak the affected area in hot (not scalding) water to help relieve pain, ensure the spines are not stuck in the foot and seek medical advice if required," the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade told the Echo.

As for rising temperatures, the only way to cool down our planet and our oceans is to reduce the amount of pollution produced around the globe.

This can happen through large, government-led initiatives, but also through seemingly small actions at home. Choosing to ride your bike instead of driving or to replace your dryer sheets with dryer balls are decisions that make our planet a little better.

