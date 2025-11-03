Scary video shows newlyweds' dangerous encounter with wild animal during photoshoot: 'This is disgraceful'

"You can clearly see how stressed out."

A wedding photoshoot at Big Cottonwood Canyon in Utah nearly turned disastrous after a couple wandered off a designated trail — and came face-to-face with an angry moose.

The viral clip, shared by the Instagram account @touronsofnationalparks, shows the pair posing near a pond in Big Cottonwood Canyon when a bull moose suddenly charges toward them. The caption reads: "The moose didn't like anyone in his pond. For wedding pictures or not."

The video captures the chaotic moment the couple sprints away as the moose closes in — with the bride even tripping and scrambling back to her feet as the massive animal kicks up water behind them. It's a close call that quickly had commenters divided.

"Good job moose! Go get 'em!" one user cheered, while another joked, "That moose was having fun — he sees them as bowling pins." But many others were alarmed by how close the situation came to tragedy. "This is disgraceful," one commenter wrote. "You can clearly see how stressed out the moose is by the humans," another added.

Wildlife encounters like this can put both people's and animals' lives at risk. If a moose injures a human, even when provoked, park officials may be forced to either euthanize or relocate it. That's why experts urge visitors to keep a safe distance from all wild animals and stay on marked trails, especially during mating or calving seasons when moose are most aggressive.

These incidents are part of a troubling trend in which tourists get too close to wildlife for photos or videos. Accounts like Tourons of National Parks have gained massive followings by calling out these unsafe encounters in the hopes of raising greater awareness about respectful park behavior.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

One commenter summed up the encounter perfectly: "The moose came. He did his job. He left."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.