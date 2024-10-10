Republican congressman calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'outrageous' claim about controlling the weather: 'It's ridiculous'

He wasn't Greene's only fellow Republican to question her views on weather.

Less than a week after Hurricane Helene swept through the southern Appalachians, bringing catastrophic damage to particularly hard-hit Asheville, a republican representative said "they" can control the weather, seemingly referencing their political rivals.

A fellow Republican, Florida representative Carlos A. Gimenez has refuted his colleague.

What's happening?

Florida representative Gimenez's home state is dealing with one of the worst hurricanes in its history. Around 11 million Floridians were at risk of flash and river flooding, according to NBC News, as Milton swept into the central part of the state.

Gimenez still took the time to call out a conspiracy theory regarding another hurricane that struck his state just a couple of weeks ago. Hurricane Helene killed at least 227 people on its track through Florida's Big Bend region, Georgia, the Carolinas, and portions of the Tennessee Valley region.

Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene called climate change the "new covid" on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on October 7.

"Ask your government if the weather is manipulated or controlled," she posted. "Did you ever give permission to them to do it? Are you paying for it? Of course you are.."

"Yes they can control the weather," representative Greene posted on X on October 3, per Newsweek, without revealing who "they" were. "It's ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can't be done."

Republican representative Gimenez responded on his X account: "Humans cannot create or control hurricanes. Anyone who thinks they can, needs to have their head examined."

He wasn't Greene's only fellow Republican to question her views on weather: "I'm here to dispel the outrageous rumors that have been circulated online," wrote North Carolina congressman Chuck Edwards in a press release.

"Nobody can control the weather," said the congressman, addressing what he called weather "myths."

"Charles Konrad, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Southeast Regional Climate Center, has confirmed that no one has the technology or ability to geoengineer a hurricane."

Why are weather conspiracy theories concerning?

Edwards, whose district includes Asheville, spoke out after he noted an increase in misinformation being circulated since Helene pounded the mountain town.

He praised the "unmatched" level of support western North Carolina has received. Still, he was concerned about "hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and hearsay about hurricane response efforts, and hearsay" that was spreading about the response efforts for Helene.

FEMA is concerned that rumors and falsehoods discourage survivors from asking for help because misinformation seeds fear and mistrust, while also noting that this also hinders relief efforts.

What's being done about weather disaster misinformation?

The social media platform TikTok says it has introduced several initiatives to remove "climate change misinformation that undermines well-established scientific consensus."

FEMA urges everyone to double-check information before sharing it. "Misinformation spreads fast," said the agency in its blog post titled "Addressing Hurricane Helene Rumors and Scams."

"If you come across a post or message that seems suspicious, check the source before sharing it," the agency wrote. "Look for information to come from trusted sources, such as FEMA, local governments or nonprofits."

