Wildlife experts issue update on status of critically endangered species: 'Healthy, stable, and growing'

It took several organizations working together to help.

It's easy to support endangered species in theory, but doing so in practice may be more difficult.

However, they're doing something right in South Africa. According to Mongabay, the status of the wattled crane has been updated from "critically endangered" to "endangered." There are now 250 mature animals, and that population is healthy, stable, and growing.

"Today their population has increased to above 250 mature individuals and it is continuing to increase, so it is now listed as Endangered," Christie Craig, a conservation scientist at the International Crane Foundation, told Mongabay.

The cranes faced a variety of threats, mostly human-made.

"The main threat they faced and the cause of their decline in the past is loss and deterioration of wetlands through intensified agriculture, afforestation, dam construction, alien plant infestation and draining," Craig explained.

It took several organizations working together to help the wattled crane, per Mongabay. Their efforts included everything from educating people about the cranes and the wetlands to marking power lines so the birds were less likely to fly into them.

Seeing animals come back from the brink of extinction is exciting and good for all of us. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, all species are essential to maintain biodiversity. Every species contributes to the overall well-being of the ecosystem it is part of as well as the health of the planet as a whole. And a healthy planet means good access to water, food supply, and more for everyone. Preserving as many species as possible benefits the everyday details of each life on the planet.

If you want to help endangered species, start by working where you are. Learn about endangered species in your area and what is being done to help them. If there's not a way to get involved personally, support the projects financially. Who knows? You might help some species make a comeback like native plants in Hawaii and certain fish in North Carolina did.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.