Scientists thrilled by essential mammal's progress in the UK: 'Reversing their historic loss needs to be a key focus'

Conservationists are pleased to see a vital mammal on the rise after severe population loss. The Guardian recently reported that water voles in the United Kingdom are showing signs of recovery despite continuing distribution declines.

Water voles are aquatic rodents that live alongside rivers, lakes, and ponds. Although they're small in size, they play a crucial role in supporting the entire local ecosystem.

"Water voles are mini-ecosystem engineers, rather like beavers, and they contribute greatly to healthy river ecology," Ali Morse, water policy manager at the Wildlife Trusts, told The Guardian. "Reversing their historic loss needs to be a key focus of our conservation efforts."

Water voles promote biodiversity by moving seeds, encouraging the growth of riverbank vegetation. They also serve as a key food source for native predators, including stoats, pike, and marsh harriers.

As a result, the decline of the water vole population also impacts the populations of its predators, ultimately creating a domino effect in the food chain.

Conservation efforts across the U.K. have helped slowly restore water voles in parts of Yorkshire, Oxfordshire, Hertfordshire, and East Anglia. While a number of conservation strategies have contributed to the mammal's population recovery, experts emphasize one factor in particular: the effective eradication of the non-native American mink.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Per reports by The Guardian, the American mink is one of the main reasons for the water vole's sudden decline. By removing this non-native predator and restoring key habitats, conservationists have been able to help the water vole population.

Although conservationists are making strides for the water vole population, more work needs to be done to protect this essential species.

"Bringing back resilient populations requires a coordinated approach," Morse told The Guardian. "We need to help populations expand from remaining strongholds, by ensuring that developers, land managers, farmers and conservationists all work in tandem."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



