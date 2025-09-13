Crucial water supply sees major turnaround: 'As of today, we have the highest storage level'

Authorities are urging for continued conservation efforts in order to sustain progress.

Water levels in the Valley of Mexico's main source of potable water, the Cutzamala System, have risen to 70.7% capacity.

According to Mexico News Daily, that is the highest level recorded since 2020. The city has long battled water shortages, and the rise in water level is a hopeful development for the Mexico City region.

This uptick follows a season of heavy summer rainfall that replenished three key dams: Valle de Bravo is now at 78.8%, El Bosque at 61.7%, and Villa Victoria at 63%.

Together, the dams have experienced a 27% increase in water over the last year. This recovery positively impacts millions who depend on this system for their daily needs.

Mexico City is sinking about 20 inches per year due to water extraction, and rising water levels in the Cutzamala System mirror the recovery of Lake Texcoco, which is connected to the Valley of Mexico. Water is gradually returning to areas that were historically drained, which helps support the region's water supply.

An improved and consistent water supply would strengthen community resilience and promote a cleaner, safer future for residents.

Beyond providing tap water to families across the capital and its neighboring cities, these levels support better planning of water distribution and ease pressure on secondary sources, like wells, which may cause public health issues.

An article by Long Lead found that poor water management forces residents to rely on untreated groundwater, which can expose them to contaminated water that can cause skin infections and stomach illnesses.

"In 2020, storage was 63.38%," Citlali Peraza Camacho, the director of the Valley of Mexico Water Basin Authority, said, per Mexico News Daily. "As of today, we have the highest storage level [since then]."



Still, Mexico's National Water Commission warned that levels remain below historical averages and rainfall may decline soon. Authorities urge continued water conservation and maintenance of sustainable habits to sustain progress.

