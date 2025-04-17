Officials enlist surprising helpers in effort to protect critical waterways — here's what's happening

If successful, this pilot project could offer a model for other communities facing similar challenges.

Meet the newest team members working to protect Alabama's waterways: specially trained dogs with an incredible sense of smell.

These canine detectives are part of an innovative program that turns man's best friend into environmental champions, NBC 15 reported.

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program launched an initiative to train dogs to detect human wastewater in local waters. These talented pups employ their superior noses — which contain 60 times more scent receptors than human noses — to solve a pressing environmental problem.

The program recruits unexpected allies: combat veterans employed by the estuary program who once trained dogs to find dangerous explosives overseas. They're redirecting those skills toward keeping local waters clean and safe.

Traditional methods for tracking wastewater contamination cost a lot of money and take too much time. These barriers often slow cleanup efforts in places such as the West Fowl River, Fly Creek, and Peterson Branch — all areas where high bacteria levels affect water quality and, in some cases, impact shellfish harvesting.

The dogs are a faster, cheaper solution. Trainers create scent profiles using special polymer tubes called Getxent to help dogs learn to detect untreated wastewater. This technology makes training more effective and long-lasting.

For residents and visitors who enjoy Mobile Bay for swimming or fishing, cleaner water leads to healthier communities and ecosystems. Shellfish harvesters also benefit from reduced bacterial contamination, which protects their livelihoods and consumers' safety.

The program doesn't just help the environment — it saves money, too. As NBC 15 reporter Keith Lane notes, "The operating costs for canine tracking are estimated to be at least one order of magnitude lower than those for lab-based microbial source tracking initiatives."

The dogs also find problems much faster, creating substantial savings in all areas of source tracking.

Community education is another key component of this endeavor. Residents can learn about water health issues through public demonstrations and educational meetings while watching these impressive animals in action.

If successful, this pilot project could expand to other watersheds, offering a model for communities nationwide facing similar challenges. By turning furry friends into environmental protectors, this project shows how innovative thinking can create practical solutions that benefit both people and the planet without breaking the bank.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.