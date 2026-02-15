Officials issue warning after wild predator is spotted in unexpected location: 'Wasn't walking away'

Washington state residents have spotted cougars both during the day and at night, sparking alarm in the state's northern areas.

What's happening?

According to The Bellingham Herald, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife received reports of numerous cougar sightings in late 2025 and early 2026 in Whatcom County.

While one cougar sighting was along a trail near Galbraith, other sightings were closer to home, as residents caught videos of cougars in residential areas. One person shared footage of a cougar walking through a neighborhood in Geneva during the middle of the day.

Officials have urged residents, mountain bikers, and hikers to exercise caution. For instance, a solo mountain biker had a frightening encounter that luckily ended safely.

According to Eric Brown, the executive director of Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition, the biker spotted the cougar on the Overtime trail. When the biker made noise, lifted their bike in the air, and slowly backed away, the cougar didn't run away.

"[The cougar] wasn't aggressive, more like curious," Brown told The Bellingham Herald. "It wasn't hissing or making noise in an assertive manner. But it also wasn't walking away. This guy did everything right and [the cougar] just sat there."

Why is an increase in cougar sightings concerning?

For residents in Whatcom County, sightings of cougars in residential neighborhoods are startling but not uncommon. Thanks to technology like home cameras, though, sightings are becoming more well-known.

Becky Elder, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, noted that cougar sightings happen because their habitat can overlap populated areas.

An increase in wildlife sightings is often partly due to habitat destruction and human encroachment. In some rare cases of human-wildlife interactions, animals can attack humans when they feel threatened or scared. Even when humans do nothing to provoke an attack, wildlife can be startled, leading animals to act in self-defense.

For example, in California, an 11-year-old girl was attacked by a cougar outside her home.

What's being done about cougar sightings in Washington State?

Officials have raised awareness of the reported sightings and urged residents to stay safe and cautious. While cougar attacks on humans are rare, it's important to know how to react if you come across a cougar in the wild. Do not run; instead, walk away slowly while making noise and keeping your eyes on the cougar.

Elder advised residents on additional outdoor safety guidelines when exploring areas with cougars.

"We recommend when recreating outdoors to carry bear spray, and/or an air horn," Elder told The Herald. "Even a walking stick can be used to deter an animal. No matter the method you use for deterring an animal, make sure it is within easy reach and that you know how to use it. Bear spray can turn into more of a hazard than helpful resource if not used correctly."

