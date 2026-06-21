Tucson volunteers clean alley by school, hauling off 2,000 pounds of trash in under 2 hours

"So thankful for everyone who took time this morning to represent the hood."

A Tucson, Arizona alley got a dramatic makeover during a fast-moving volunteer cleanup that turned neighborhood pride into visible results.

The effort removed more than 2,000 pounds of trash and debris in under two hours.

What happened?

In an Instagram post, David Garcia (@barrio_restoration_) shared a series of photos showing volunteers working through an alley near Pueblo High School and Peter Piper Pizza, collecting litter and hauling away debris together.

"Today, volunteers from all over Tucson and the south side came together to make an impact," the caption reads. "Together in less than 2 hours, we picked up over 2000 pounds of trash and debris."

"Demonstrating pride and leadership," the caption states further. "So thankful for everyone who took time this morning to represent the hood."

The final photos show the results of their efforts: an alley free of debris.

Why does it matter?

Removing piles of trash improves safety and curb appeal and reduces the risk of lightweight litter blowing into streets, storm drains, and surrounding green spaces. Trash can quickly make its way from alleys and streets into oceans, rivers, and other ecosystems, where it can cause significant harm.

Cleaning it up protects wildlife and human health. Trash can attract animals and help spread disease. It can also harm or kill wildlife that eats or becomes entangled in it.

Taking local action also fosters community pride, encouraging others to act as well, leading to safer, healthier neighborhoods.

What are people saying?

"We need to figure out a way to raise & provide permanent funding for you brotha!" one commenter said.

"I love this," another added. "We should all take pride in where we live and keep it clean."

"Hell yeah folks, you're what's good in this world," said a third, "love to see some youngsters there, great job teaching them to be proud of their community and see their impact!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.