Volunteers haul 2,000 pounds of trash out of local waterbody in just 3 hours

"This is dope to see."

A big team of volunteers aligned with one goal can accomplish more than you'd think. An Instagram Reel showed how 56 volunteers on the Oakland side of the Alameda Estuary removed 2,000 pounds of trash in three hours.

What happened?

The Urban Compassion Project (@urbancompassionproject) showed volunteers collecting bags and piles of litter along the California waterway.

Before efforts got underway, biology educator Saumitra (@oakland.bio) explained to the group how the area has already lost a huge proportion of Oakland's tidal mudflats.

"Obviously now we've destroyed most of the tidal mudflats. I think more than 95% of the tidal mudflats in Oakland are completely gone," Saumitra said. "So, these intratidal habitats are totally ruined."

That makes the habitat that remains especially important to protect.

Saumitra also broke down how the efforts would benefit wildlife, saying, "The work you all do all throughout Oakland helps protect this area specifically and all areas that are along waterways and along shorelines and also all of the creatures that call it home."

After the intro, the crew got busy removing heavy litter such as shopping carts from the water, using ropes as well as hard work and determination. The video ends with the volunteers triumphantly displaying their waterlogged boots and showing off fruits of the labor: a large row of trash.

Why does it matter?

When trash builds up along an estuary, it can wash into the water, threaten birds and aquatic life, and break down into small plastic pollution that becomes far more difficult to remove.

That concern is even greater in a place where so much habitat has already been lost. When mudflats and shoreline ecosystems disappear, the areas that remain have less protection from pollution and other human pressures.

Preserving what is left can support wildlife; improve water quality; and keep nearby public spaces healthy and enjoyable for people who walk, bike, and spend time along the shoreline.

"This is dope to see," a commenter wrote. "I biked past this area everyday when I was living in Oakland. Thank you guys for everything y'all are doing!"

A local sent their appreciation, saying: "Wow. I drove past all these gross muddy carts today. I live along the estuary and can't thank you enough!!"

What's being done?

The cleanup was part of the Urban Compassion Project's continued efforts to remove waste from the San Francisco Bay. On its Instagram page, the group says it has hauled 3,300 tons of waste with the aid of 4,000 volunteers.

Saumitra is using his platform to inform members of the community about cleanup initiatives, invasive species, and valuable native plants.

The Bay Area is also host to Pengweather, who is legendary for his cleanup efforts. These selfless cleanups make a major dent in the pollution of the mudflats and create a better ecosystem for all.

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