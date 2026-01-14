Resident shares time-lapse video while battling concerning trend on local streets: 'Thank you for the work you do'

A local resident has been cleaning up illegal dumping sites in the Bay Area, sharing their progress to spark change among other community members. Over the weekends, Andy dedicates his time to cleaning up trash littering natural landscapes.

He posts videos of his cleanup efforts under the name Pengweather, showing internet users before-and-after pictures to highlight the immense impact removing trash has on the surrounding environment.

After one of his cleanup projects, the effect was so substantial that an aerial photo captured how much the plants in the area had regrown once the trash was removed.

"I share my work to inspire people and spread awareness of the consequences of a littered environment," wrote Andy. (Click here to view footage of cleanup results if embed does not appear.)

On top of spending hours picking up trash, Andy is also an activist in the community, attending local meetings and advocating for improved litter enforcement regulations. In his Reddit post, Andy shared an update after one of his meetings with City Hall.

"We will be having a follow-up conversation," wrote Andy. "... I hope to have meetings with the government every quarter so that we can hold each other accountable."

Littering doesn't just ruin the aesthetic appeal of an area; it also has significant environmental consequences. Wildlife can mistake pieces of trash for food and ingest toxic plastic particles, which can cause severe digestive complications. As litter eventually breaks down, many pieces of trash release harmful microplastics into the soil, contaminating it.

Spreading climate awareness is the first step in combating litter. By showing the public the consequences of littering and the impact of cleaning up, Andy is helping educate and inform community members.

Redditors were inspired by Andy's work and grateful for his commitment to spreading climate awareness.

"Thank you for the work you do!" responded one user.

"Peng, the hero r/bayarea needs!" added another Redditor.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.