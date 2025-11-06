Volunteers team up to battle aggressive menace at beloved nature area: 'This work is so important'

"It was so great to become connected."

Volunteers of all ages came together to help revitalize a beloved green space in British Columbia, Canada, by taking on a highly aggressive invasive plant.

The Aldergrove Star reported that 35 people spent hours manually removing invasive Himalayan blackberry from the Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley. The volunteers from Green Teams Canada removed 12 cubic meters of the plants, enough to fill 75 bathtubs. For about half of the volunteers, this was an entirely new experience.

"Participants learned how to identify invasive plants, safely remove them, and why this work is so important for supporting local ecosystems," said Green Team program manager Max Muehlen, per the Star.

The Himalayan blackberry is a menace to native plant life in the Pacific Northwest. It forms dense thickets that force out other plants and hinder wildlife. The U.S. Forest Service notes that it's challenging to eradicate because its stems get so deep into the soil that they're easy to miss and will regenerate before long.

Prevention is, of course, the optimal approach to managing invasive species, which is why raising public awareness is so important. So many problem plants took root in North America through ignorance rather than malice. Gardening with native flora prevents invasive species from taking hold, supports beneficial pollinators, and requires far less effort to maintain.

The story serves as a helpful reminder that the most effective conservation work tends to occur at the grassroots level. There are countless examples of communities joining forces to eradicate those pesky intruders. Infestations that may seem insurmountable for an individual are no match for a motivated group of volunteers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

As one of the participants reflected to the Star, the hard work was gratifying and helped build a strong sense of community and shared responsibility for the well-being of parks: "It was so great to become connected with the stewardship of this space and watch others do the same!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



