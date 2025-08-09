Photographer shares disturbing images of iconic river's dramatic decline: 'We'll lose the 2025 generation'

In Russia, the iconic Volga River, which is the country's largest waterway for shipping, has experienced a huge drop in water levels brought on by the warming climate. Higher levels of pollution, mass fish die-offs, lower drinking water quality, and disruptions at hydroelectric facilities are just some of the expected impacts.

What's happening?

According to the independent Russian news outlet Meduza, the Volga has had a rough year so far, with water levels dropping dramatically in the spring. Experts say that a combination of warmer winters, reduced snowfall, and dam construction along the river has impeded water flow.

Aside from the concern that low water levels could disrupt agriculture, drinking water, electricity, and shipping along the river, there are also worries about pollution since unregulated wastewater and dirty runoff from factories often flows into the Volga, and stagnant, low water can make it worse. Fertilizers and pesticides from farms may trigger algal blooms, which reduce oxygen levels in water and threaten fish populations.

The shrinking river has already prompted cruise companies to take detours, and several hydroelectric stations had to suspend operations since the 2025 spring inflow hit record lows. As for the impacts on fish, scientists have observed more mass die-offs over the past few years, and several important species, such as sturgeon, are seeing major declines.

"Most fish species simply won't spawn [in 2025]," Alexander Tsvetkov, a researcher at the Papanin Institute for the Biology of Inland Waters, told the outlet. "That means we'll lose the 2025 generation."

On behalf of the independent newspaper Bereg, photographer Misha Volzhsky captured images of the river and shared them with Meduza. The photos show exposed riverbanks, water level marks on intake structures that reveal just how much the river has receded, and wastewater discharge in coastal regions.

Why does the receding river matter?

Seeing as the Volga is a major artery for shipping, prolonged drought and little rainfall could have long-term impacts on the ability of ships to deliver goods. Farmers and those in the shipping industry could also lose income if the water levels don't return to normal.

The pollution and receding water affect other water bodies connected to the Volga as well. For example, the Gorky, Ivankovo, Rybinsk, and Uglich reservoirs all have documented copper and iron pollution from industrial wastewater flowing from the river. A federal initiative called the "Volga Recovery" project was launched in 2024 to build new wastewater treatment stations and upgrade some of the older ones. However, despite millions being spent on the project, it was never completed.

The pollution is worse when water levels are low, which seems to be a frequent occurrence as the planet warms. Because the river connects to many other tributaries that farmers and industries rely on, authorities sometimes have to pump water from the Volga to other parts of the ecosystem, which only exacerbates the water issues along the river.

According to Meduza, "The shallowing of the Volga will affect nearly every second person in Russia. The river flows through 15 regions, carries more than half of the country's river cargo, and sustains a basin home to 60 million people."

What's being done to help?

To allow some of the fish populations to rebound, officials have placed a moratorium on fishing for certain species through the end of the year. As for the dangers to agriculture and drinking water due to low water levels, hydrologists have suggested using reservoirs for these purposes rather than hydroelectricity, as energy needs can be met in other ways.

Ultimately, the fate of the river is uncertain, but erratic weather patterns are a large part of the problem and aren't likely to change anytime soon. However, we can all help in that regard by switching to energy-efficient appliances and reducing our energy use, which benefits the planet by lowering heat-trapping pollution. As the clean energy transition accelerates, it should help the Volga and other rivers stabilize.

