Officials propose bold solution for spiraling crisis in US waterways: 'Things went a little haywire'

Virginia has a fish problem. A big one. An invasive species, the blue catfish, has spent the last five decades taking over local waterways. Now, officials are proposing a commonsense solution that is great news for local anglers and the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem.

According to WHRO, the Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources will soon vote on whether to remove the recreational catch limit on blue catfish. The change would apply to the Rappahannock and York rivers, along with parts of the James. In a strange twist, the same state agency that introduced the fish in 1974 is now trying to cut back the population. The original goal was to create a "recreational trophy fishery" as striped bass numbers were falling.

It worked a little too well. "Things went a little haywire," Chris Moore of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation told WHRO. "We're in a situation now where they really don't have a lot of predators except for themselves, and they have just expanded exponentially."

These fish are now estimated to make up 75% of the total fish weight in some rivers. "Having a single species representing that much biomass is not a great thing," Moore added.

This new policy empowers anglers to help control the population, which protects native species. It's a true win-win, as it also provides a great source of food for residents. It turns out blue catfish are delicious and nutritious. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says their taste is often compared to striped bass, a local favorite.

This "eat 'em to beat 'em" strategy is gaining traction. Neighboring Maryland is also urging residents to grab their forks and tartar sauce to eat their way out of its own invasive fish problem. Some states are even offering cash, like an Oklahoma program that pays bounties for invasive black carp. Sometimes, nature even finds a way to help, as a report from Australia showed that native cod have adapted and started preying on invasive tilapia.

This policy shift in Virginia embraces a practical solution that benefits the environment and the community. As a state work group recently wrote, the fish's abundance "also presents an economic opportunity." One expert, commenting on a similar situation, called this kind of fix, per WHRO: "It's a real natural, sustainable solution."

For those looking for healthy meat-based nutrition, this is a great choice. Saving the local ecosystems while delighting your taste buds — that's some delicious environmentalism right there, folks.

