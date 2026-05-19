Viral video shows police wrestling alligator in South Carolina neighborhood as residents say sightings are climbing

A Park West resident said that neighbors have reported at least four alligator sightings this year

A viral video of a police officer grappling with an alligator in a South Carolina neighborhood has drawn major attention online.

But for residents of the Park West community, the startling scene is less of a one-time spectacle and more of a sign of what they say has become increasingly common: more gators showing up near homes, sidewalks, and yards as warmer weather and mating season bring them out into the open.

According to WCIV, the clip captures officers trying to restrain a large alligator before they secure it in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. WCIV said the footage quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views online and prompted fresh debate over what neighborhoods should do when wild animals turn up in residential spaces.

For people who live nearby, though, the sighting was not exactly unusual.

Park West resident Dakota Dahabi told the station that neighbors have reported at least four alligator sightings this year, and that activity seems to be higher than in past years. He described one recent encounter involving a gator estimated to be seven to eight feet long walking along a sidewalk while residents nearby simply guided it back toward a pond.

Frances Morison, another resident, said two sightings in two weeks had made neighbors more cautious. Some, she said, are now checking their yards before stepping outside in the morning. Her husband has even started bringing a flashlight when leaving for work before sunrise.

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Wildlife officials say that makes sense for this time of year. WCIV reported that spring and early summer are the busiest stretches for alligator movement, with warmer temperatures overlapping with mating season. At the same time, officials stressed that an alligator showing up does not automatically make it a nuisance animal. In many cases, if people keep their distance and leave it alone, the animal will move on by itself.

While the video may look like an isolated wildlife drama, it points to a bigger issue: People and wild animals are increasingly sharing the same spaces.

In this case, that overlap appears to be driven in part by human behavior. South Carolina wildlife officials warn that feeding alligators is illegal and unsafe because it can make them less wary of people. Morison told WCIV that some people have been feeding gators at a neighborhood pond, which can reduce the animals' natural fear of humans and make future encounters more risky.

Moving forward, Mount Pleasant officials said residents — and even police officers — should not try to wrangle alligators on their own. If one poses an immediate threat, people should call 911. If it is on private property but is not an emergency, officials said residents should contact the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources or notify their homeowners association.

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