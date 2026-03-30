Hair-raising video captures massive gator slinking across park path: 'I'd be running the other way'

Footage of a giant gator crossing a path at Huntington Beach State Park in South Carolina left many shuddering and sparked a lively and important conversation about the prehistoric predators.

Ed Piotrowski (@edpiotrowskiwpde) of local news station WPDE posted the video on Instagram, along with a caption stating that the gator may be one known to the park named Milton.

"I'd be running the other way," one viewer commented.

While running isn't entirely necessary, they have the right idea. Wildlife can be unpredictable, and when encountering it, even in familiar, seemingly safe settings, you should show respect and be cautious.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources warned, "Alligators are large predators. They should always be respected as such. Humans are not a natural prey source for alligators, but they can occasionally confuse people for other animals. As with any wild animal, do not approach or try to interact."

The department's website further stated that when on land, alligators feel more at risk and may be more likely to act defensively if approached.

The video was posted in May, and several commenters also noted that it was during mating season. Alligator activity greatly increases during this time, as does their desperation and potential danger, according to Fox Weather.

While uncommon, alligator attacks on land do happen. A woman hiking on a trail in Florida suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an alligator bit her on the arm and leg.

While sightings may not be unexpected in the park where this footage was taken, as its surrounding wetlands are home to the gators, they are also popping up more often in unlikely locations, such as a McDonald's parking lot in Georgia.

As animals experience habitat loss and resource scarcity, they move into new areas in search of food and safe places to live. This increases the likelihood of dangerous encounters with humans, and education is key to all involved coming out the other side safely.

Thankfully, those who viewed the video seemed to understand the potential danger while also being awed by the creature.

"​​This [is] like Jurassic park," one commented.

"Nope nope nope," said another.

"You never know what's lurking," a third stated astutely.

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