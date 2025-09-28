Onlooker captures video of tourist's reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'Apparently she doesn't know that her phone has a zoom camera'

Another viral wildlife encounter is making the rounds online — this time from Badlands National Park, where a bystander captured a tourist walking dangerously close to a wild bison. The clip has sparked frustration across social media, with many criticizing the risky behavior.

In the video, shared by the Instagram account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), a woman can be seen approaching the massive animal just on the other side of a short fenced barrier. The caption reads: "Badlands National Park this summer. This lady attempted to pet the bison...please ignore my wife saying 'get her' out loud."

First off, this is incredibly dangerous.

While bison may look cute and docile, they are wild animals that can weigh between 1,000 and 2,000 pounds. They're also fast (they can run up to 35 miles per hour), high jumpers, and unpredictable. A person that close would barely have time to react if the bison decided to charge, and that's how irresponsible parkgoers can be injured or even killed. Plus, ignoring park rules and behaving recklessly can ruin the experience for others.

This kind of close contact isn't just a danger to people; it can have serious consequences for the animals, too.

If a bison injures someone — whether provoked or not — it can sometimes result in the animal being euthanized. That means reckless moments like these put both communities and wildlife at risk. National Park Service officials have repeatedly warned that visitors should stay at least 100 feet away (that's about two bus lengths) from bison and other large animals, and use camera zoom rather than risking their safety for a close-up shot.

Moments like this are a reminder that respecting boundaries in nature is important for safety, protecting wildlife, and preserving our shared natural spaces.

Social media users were quick to weigh in.

One commenter wrote, "They think this bison can't plow thru that fence?" Another added, "Apparently she doesn't know that her phone has a zoom camera." A third put it plainly: "A bison is not a fluffy cow."

