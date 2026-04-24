Lethal flesh-eating bacteria creeps up US East Coast, experts warn

Researchers found that the bacteria are moving northward along the East Coast at roughly 30 miles per year.

A rare but fast-moving infection often dubbed "flesh-eating bacteria" is quietly expanding along the U.S. East Coast.

According to Grist, researchers said warming coastal waters are helping it spread to regions where it was rarely seen before.

What's happening?

Scientists are tracking a group of bacteria known as Vibrio, which thrive in warm, brackish seawater. While most strains are relatively harmless, certain types, particularly Vibrio vulnificus, can cause serious infections if they enter the body through open wounds or by contaminated seafood.

In extreme cases, the infection can destroy tissue within hours and become life-threatening without prompt treatment.

"I've cared for many people with salmonella infections and water-borne infectious processes, but this is the one that is likely the most serious," said Norman Beatty, an infectious disease doctor who has seen limbs and lives lost to vulnificus, per Grist.

While still uncommon — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are 150 to 200 cases annually — infections are now appearing in places that previously reported none.

Researchers found that the bacteria are moving northward along the East Coast at roughly 30 miles per year, reaching as far as New York and even Maine.

Health officials have also noted "unusual increases" following extreme weather events like hurricanes and marine heat waves, when warm, low-salinity waters create ideal conditions for bacterial growth.

Why is this concerning?

As ocean temperatures climb, Vibrio bacteria multiply faster and persist for longer each year. What was once largely a late-summer risk is now stretching across more months and locations.

"In the 1980s, Vibrio abundance would increase in the late spring and stay high through the summer and drop in the middle of October," said Kyle Brumfield, a microbiologist who has been studying the bacteria for a decade, per Grist. "Now … we can pretty much find them almost year-round."

Exposure can happen during everyday activities: swimming with a small cut, handling raw seafood, or eating undercooked shellfish such as oysters.

Most people won't become seriously ill, but older adults and those with underlying health conditions face higher risks. Because symptoms can escalate quickly, early awareness is critical.

More broadly, the trend reflects shifting coastal ecosystems and how environmental changes can directly impact human health.

What's being done about it?

Researchers are developing early warning systems to predict when and where Vibrio levels may spike, potentially giving communities and hospitals weeks of advance notice.

Public health guidance remains straightforward: avoid entering saltwater with open wounds, properly handle and cook seafood, and take extra precautions during especially warm periods.

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