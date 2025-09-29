Scientists issue warning after observing troubling trend in ocean: 'Used to be quite a rare phenomenon'

"We predict that these events are going to become more frequent and more intense in the future."

The seas that surround the U.K. have hit their warmest temperatures on record, forcing changes to some aquatic patterns and ecosystems.

What's happening?

New data from the Met Office, the official national weather and climate service of the U.K., has revealed that the average surface temperature of the waters was 0.2 degrees Celsius higher this year than any year since records began, according to a report by the BBC.

The Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) has also been measuring sea temperatures with buoys off the U.K. coast.

"All the way through the year, on average it's been warmer than we've really ever seen [for the UK's seas]," said Professor John Pinnegar, the lead adviser on climate change at Cefas, according to the BBC. "[The seas] have been warming for over a century, and we're also seeing heatwaves coming through now."

"What used to be quite a rare phenomenon is now becoming very, very common."

Why is it concerning?

Our reliance on dirty fuels has polluted the environment so much that it's causing the climate to change. Hotter temperatures and more frequent natural disasters and severe weather have taken a major toll on the planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

These warm waters around the U.K. have made the seas a more hospitable habitat for species not normally seen in this area, according to the BBC. Octopus, bluefin tuna, and mauve stinger jellyfish have all been spotted, due in large part to the record-high temperatures.

It's also affecting the livelihoods of local fishermen who rely on coldwater fish that have not been thriving in the warmer seas. Cod fish and common whelk sea snails started migrating further north over the last few decades for cooler waters.

What's being done about it?

Climate researchers are paying close attention to the water temperatures and noticing that they keep rising every year. Fishers have had to change or scale back their businesses based on what fish are available, which will ultimately change what types of fish are eaten in different regions.

The warming climate is causing this domino effect in many different industries and will eventually impact everything on the planet if changes aren't made.

"The main contributor to the marine heatwaves around the U.K. is the buildup of heat in the ocean," said Dr. Caroline Rowland of the Met Office, according to the BBC. "We predict that these events are going to become more frequent and more intense in the future."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.