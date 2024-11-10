Experts alarmed by surge in potentially deadly infections – here's what you need to know

The Gulf of Mexico makes a perfect spot for this infection due to its increased temperatures.

A potentially deadly infection caused by Vibrio bacteria is on the rise in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of higher global temperatures, according to Food Poisoning News.

What's happening?

Public health officials have observed an increase in levels of Vibrio infections, with a particular uptick in the Gulf of Mexico. Vibrio bacteria — bacteria that live in coastal waters — thrive in warmer temperatures, between 68 to 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. The species of the bacteria are found in brackish waters, where salt concentrations are higher than fresh water but not as strong as that found in oceans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about a dozen kinds of Vibrio bacteria can cause infections like gastroenteritis, wound infections, cholera, and sepsis.

The Gulf of Mexico makes a perfect spot for this increase in Vibrio because of its increased temperatures. According to NOAA, temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have risen at twice the rate of global oceans since 1970. According to Food Poisoning News, temperatures in the Gulf are expected to rise by two degrees Celsius (about 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century.

The warmer weather also extends the period where Vibrio thrives in the Gulf of Mexico, making contraction of Vibrio infections more likely, especially during hurricane season, which ranges from June 1 to Nov. 30. Experts warned of the threat of bacterial infections like vibriosis in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Why is this increase in Vibrio bacteria important?

Many of the cases of infection from Vibrio are attributed to contaminated food. The CDC finds that 52,000 of 80,000 annual cases of vibriosis are the result of food poisoning. Food Poisoning News reports that about 20% of infections due to Vibrio bacteria are fatal.

According to Florida Health, open wounds can also pose a risk to contracting infection from Vibrio. Immunocompromised people are at particular risk of fatal infections from cuts in coastal waters and consuming raw or undercooked seafood from the Gulf of Mexico.

The rise of Vibrio bacteria in the waters also points to the dangers posed by a rise in water temperatures. Higher water temperatures in the ocean lead to more severe hurricanes and a rise in sea level that threatens the communities of 410 million people globally, many of them impoverished.

What's being done about Vibrio bacteria?

The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Service is working on models to provide early warnings of coastal hazards of Vibrio infection. This can help states regulate food industries, particularly shellfish, to reduce the risk posed to consumers.

Efforts to address the root causes of rising ocean temperatures that lead to an increase in Vibrio bacteria levels in the Gulf of Mexico can also help reduce the risk posed by the bacteria. The Biden administration has pledged more resources to conserving forests and restoring ecosystems to help reduce a rise in temperatures. Adopting more affordable energy, like offshore wind turbines, could also help.

On a consumer level, using less plastic, composting, and thrifting are some practices that can help reduce waste that contributes to water pollution and rising global temperatures.

