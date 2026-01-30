Residents push back on controversial project on high school campus: 'I really want to protect my community'

A business owner and local sports fan in Vermont is pushing to replace grass athletic fields at his town's high school with artificial turf. But many community members have resisted the idea due to health and environmental concerns.

Eli Lesser-Goldsmith proposed the new field cover to help local sports teams avoid canceling games due to frequent field flooding.

"We have some of the best sports teams in the state of Vermont," Lesser-Goldsmith told news outlet Seven Days. "We have a rich history of high levels of performance and championships, and yet we have a field that on this day is unplayable."

He pledged to raise the funds for a new turf field himself, but he still faced pushback from area residents. Opponents said they're concerned because of the proximity of the field to a well system.

"I really want to protect my community from the devastating impacts of forever chemicals," said Jennifer Decker, a member of the local planning commission.

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are human-made chemicals used in everyday consumer products that break down slowly. They're known to have serious health impacts, including increased cholesterol levels, liver enzyme changes, and certain types of cancer. PFAS are often used in the production of synthetic turf. With a well system nearby, runoff from the field could contaminate the local water supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Synthetic turf has more drawbacks. It's widely believed to increase the frequency and severity of sports injuries partly because of the amount of heat it absorbs. Heat absorption also negatively impacts the environment, creating heat islands and reducing the availability of resources for wildlife.

There are plenty of natural alternatives to artificial turf, from natural and native lawns to buffalo grass and xeriscaping. Each method is an upgrade from turf, which proponents claim is low-maintenance and low-cost. In reality, turf must be cleaned frequently to keep up its appearance and should also be replaced every few years due to deterioration. Natural lawns, however, require less attention and less water to maintain.

In Vermont, neighbors and local leaders have spoken out about the proposed turf field, pointing to a 2025 state law that prohibits the sale of products containing PFAS.

"The artificial turf idea is dangerous, and legally futile," Decker wrote in an opinion piece for the Shelburne News, per Seven Days. "Let us enjoy spectator sports while preserving democracy, human health, and the ecosystem."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.