National Weather Service issues dire flash-flood emergency after storms unleash 2 months' worth of rain in just 6 hours: 'Homes have been washed away'

Northeast Vermont was hard hit by flooding in July, close to the first anniversary of historic flooding that struck in the summer of 2023. The most recent round of torrential rain delivered two months' worth of moisture in six hours and prompted a dire warning from the National Weather Service, reported The Washington Post.

What's happening?

Vermont Governor Phil Scott recently recognized the anniversary of his state's July 2023 flood, which impacted thousands of residents and businesses, caused landslides, and compromised dams. Up to nine inches of rain fell in areas of the New England state, killing at least two people last summer, according to the National Weather Service.

A year later, summer storms soaked the state again. About 8 inches of rain fell on St. Johnsbury on July 30 to set a new single-day record, the Post reported. Parts of Vermont received nearly double the average amount of rain they see in an entire month in just one day. This event, which usually only happens once every thousand years under normal conditions, per CNN, destroyed homes and eroded several roads.

"Homes have been washed away. Cars are underwater. Some roads have been washed out," reads the flood warning from the National Weather Service in Burlington, per The Washington Post. "Check on the safety of your friends and neighbors."

Why is flooding in Vermont important?

Over the past 30 years, flooding has been the second leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States, according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding has taken more lives per year than lightning and hurricanes combined.

According to the non-profit Climate Central, the annual average cost of inland flooding in the United States is over $32 billion. Vermont's average flood loss is $204 million annually and is projected to jump 7% by 2050.

As Earth heats up due to the increasing amount of heat-trapping gases in its atmosphere, the warmer air can hold more moisture. For every degree of warming, air can hold 4% more water vapor, Climate Central reveals. This boosts the water cycle, which leads to more extreme rainfall events.

What's being done about the increase in flood events in Vermont?

The University of Vermont launched its Water Resources Institute this summer. The university says it will "help deliver real-world solutions to challenges spurred by climate change and extreme weather, including historic levels of flooding, harmful algal blooms, and the spread of contamination and pollution."

New AI-powered technology can help better predict the onset of flooding events. Earlier warnings can help save lives.

On a more personal level, installing a rain garden to mitigate flooding can help. Another helpful option is using alternatives to stone or cement, which can't absorb water, in landscaping.

