Expert explains gardening method to mitigate flooding: 'It can catch some of the water … and hold until it has time to soak into the ground'

"I've got two in my backyard and was able to build both on my own."

April showers might bring May flowers, but all rainstorms bring water pollution. It happens when rain soaks up pollutants from roads, agriculture, and buildings and then carries those toxins back into water sources.

Fortunately, there's a way to minimize water pollution from heavy rains — and it's as simple as planting a garden. TikTok gardener Angie Hong (@mnnature_awesomeness) shared a video outlining the benefits of the aptly named rain garden.

"In an urban area, when it rains, anywhere between 20-50% of the water that falls on the ground ends up running off through storm sewers and arriving in our lakes and rivers, picking up all the dog poop, schmuck, and litter and everything else on the streets in the process," she says.

"If you plant a rain garden, it can catch some of the water … and hold until it has time to soak into the ground or be taken up by the plants."

According to the EPA, polluted runoff is one of the "greatest threats" facing clean water in the U.S. But rain gardens are an effective strategy. Angie explains that rain gardens helped to remove three different Minnesota lakes from the state's impaired waters list.

They're also easy and affordable to make. "I've got two [rain gardens] in my backyard and was able to build both on my own and without too much expense," she says.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

There are several resources online — such as Blue Thumb and the Washington Conservation District — which give detailed instructions on how to build a rain garden in just two days. And indeed, many people who have installed them are thrilled to find how quickly and easily they bloom.

Some of the best plants to accompany a rain garden are native flowers and grasses. Switching to a natural lawn not only saves time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills, but it also helps the environment by conserving water, even if you only replace a portion of your lawn with low-growing plants such as clover.

Rewilding your yard with deep-rooted native plants also helps to soak up plenty of water and supports local pollinators, which humans rely on for many of the foods we enjoy. And once your rain garden is in place, you can enjoy the showers without worry.

"I love [you] and [your] videos, so very helpful," one person wrote in the comments.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.