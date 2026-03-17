Surveillance video captures venomous snake slithering through crowded train station: 'Very own horror movie'

"Wildlife is really struggling because humans have taken over their habitat."

A reportedly venomous snake found its way onto a crowded train platform in Sydney, Australia, scaring commuters and putting Transport for New South Wales officials on high alert.

According to People, the snake — likely a venomous brown or black snake — made its way onto the entrance ramp of the Riverstone train station in late January. Closed-circuit television footage posted to social media by Guardian Australia (@guardianaustralia) caught travelers stopping abruptly, with some dropping their belongings and running upon spotting the animal.

"We almost had Sydney's very own horror movie playing out of 'Snakes on a Train,'" Josh Murray, the NSW Secretary of Transport, quipped to People, nodding to the Samuel L. Jackson movie.

While Murray made light of the situation and no one was harmed, potentially dangerous encounters like this have become all too common. Habitat destruction and a changing climate are among the factors contributing to human-wildlife encounters in unexpected places. Displaced from their natural habitats or struggling to find nourishment, many animals have expanded their ranges in search of shelter and food.

For example, a venomous snake was spotted in a children's play area in Singapore, Burmese pythons plague residents of the southern United States, and a bear found its way into a Dollar General store in New Jersey.

One person in Sydney didn't see the roaming snake as a threat. A Transport for NSW spokesperson told People the man moved the snake off the platform "into a more natural habitat."

However, it is not generally advised that untrained individuals handle potentially harmful animals.

Commenters on the CCTV footage posted online had a lot to say.

"Wildlife is really struggling because humans have taken over their habitat," one wrote. "Humans are the intruders."

"The idea suggested by some comments that people should take on the role of picking up snakes is madness," another added. "Parks & Wildlife services give their rangers hours of formal training, with the right gear, for this."

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